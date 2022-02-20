Farmland Partners (FPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

