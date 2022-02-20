Farmland Partners (FPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:FPI opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.79.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
