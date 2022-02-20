21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $8.03. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 11,126 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNET shares. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.