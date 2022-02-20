Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KTOS stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,340. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.