Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 1,470 ($19.89) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRGLY. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.76) to GBX 1,315 ($17.79) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

