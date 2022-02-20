Credit Suisse Group Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 815

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 800 ($10.83) to GBX 815 ($11.03) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCSHF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.69) to GBX 781 ($10.57) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $534.87.

LCSHF stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

