Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MNARF opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis; to enhance the value of the real estate investment trusts (REIT) assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

