Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Price Target Lowered to €52.00 at Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €54.00 ($61.36) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of JGHHY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

