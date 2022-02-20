Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,631.43 ($22.08).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($26.79) to GBX 1,840 ($24.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.03) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,277.50 ($17.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,340.93. The company has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276 ($17.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.06).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

