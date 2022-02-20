Financial Contrast: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) versus Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jiayin Group and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 24.75% -150.10% 56.94% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jiayin Group and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 370.59%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Sentage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiayin Group and Sentage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $199.26 million 0.60 $38.76 million $1.25 1.77 Sentage $3.60 million 2.64 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Sentage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

