Reviewing Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) & AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and AG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 2 2 9 0 2.54 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 206.20%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than AG&E.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and AG&E’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 1.24 $2.65 billion $0.78 12.90 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9.70% 24.85% 8.28% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats AG&E on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport. The Digital Services segment provides software and services in the areas of digital business support systems, operational support systems, cloud communication, cloud core, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment includes networks and information technology managed services, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance. The Emerging Business and Other segment encompasses emerging business, Iconectiv, Red Bee Media, and Media Solutions. The company was founded by Lars Magnus Ericsson in 1876 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

