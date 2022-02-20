Barclays Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $154.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,261,000 after buying an additional 207,116 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

