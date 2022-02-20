Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.