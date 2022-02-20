Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$11.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$9.60 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGC. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $39.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.