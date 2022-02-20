Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.0 days.

Shares of CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Friday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $65.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30.

Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

