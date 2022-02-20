Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Update

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,212,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 8,583,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,397,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the Single-family and Multifamily Segments. The Single-Family Guarantee segment engages in purchase, securitization and guarantee of single family loans and management of single family mortgage credit risk.

