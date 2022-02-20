AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of AmBase stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. AmBase has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

AmBase Corp. operates as a holding company. It engages in the management of assets and liabilities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, FL.

