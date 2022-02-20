Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

CRL stock opened at $293.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

