Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.
Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.
In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 73.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 38.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.