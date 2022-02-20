Restaurant Brands International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

NYSE:QSR opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.