127619 (MDN.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52).
127619 has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
Featured Articles
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.