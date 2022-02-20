Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,220,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

