Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $52.44.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.