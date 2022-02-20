Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESPR opened at $3.84 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 486,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 469,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 290,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 276,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 942.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

