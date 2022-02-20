Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Prime Mining stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Prime Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

