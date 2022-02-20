Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) PT Raised to €122.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €121.00 ($137.50) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

