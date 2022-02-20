Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) PT Raised to €122.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €121.00 ($137.50) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rheinmetall (RNMBY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.