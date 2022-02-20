Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target Cut to €91.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €92.00 ($104.55) to €91.00 ($103.41) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of NXPRF stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. Nexans has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $104.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80.
Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.
