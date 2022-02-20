Analyzing Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apyx Medical and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $27.71 million 12.29 -$11.90 million ($0.42) -23.62 Profound Medical $7.30 million 27.07 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -6.84

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -34.05% -24.87% -20.80% Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apyx Medical and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.37%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.62%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

