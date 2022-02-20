$0.07 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MIXT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

