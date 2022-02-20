Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Macquarie from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

PEGA opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.47.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

