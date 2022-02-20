Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) to Sell

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. Seer has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Seer by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Seer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Seer by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

