Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Raised by Analyst

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.84. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

