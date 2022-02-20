Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 213,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 117,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

