Brokers Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.78.

Shares of GNRC opened at $294.76 on Friday. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

