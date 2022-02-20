Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $163.00 at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.76.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.