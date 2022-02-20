Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ardmore Shipping Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Shares of ASC opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 122,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

