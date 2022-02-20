Akamai Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

