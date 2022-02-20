Brokers Issue Forecasts for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.01. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

ABG stock opened at $186.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,621,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,006,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,433.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after buying an additional 123,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

