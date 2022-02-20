Brokers Set Expectations for Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

HOOK opened at $2.48 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,385,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 540,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.