Brady (NYSE:BRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.13

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.13 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

BRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,305,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 39.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brady by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

