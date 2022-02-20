Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,919.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,919 ($25.97) and last traded at GBX 1,924 ($26.04), with a volume of 29332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,963 ($26.56).

Several brokerages have commented on VCT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($31.53) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.96) to GBX 2,060 ($27.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.18) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,667.78 ($36.10).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,234.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,392.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a GBX 96.14 ($1.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.26), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($252,400.76). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.49), for a total value of £14,850 ($20,094.72).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

