Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of RGEN opened at $180.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.26.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Repligen by 336.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 259.0% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 13,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
