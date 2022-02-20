Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expands By 29.5%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:BK opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $4,205,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

