Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $714.00

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 714 ($9.66) and last traded at GBX 716 ($9.69), with a volume of 136076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 732 ($9.91).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.24) to GBX 1,300 ($17.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 867.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 960.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39.

In related news, insider Martin Davis bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 740 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £21,149.20 ($28,618.67).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

