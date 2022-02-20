Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.57

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 2798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

