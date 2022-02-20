SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $528,579.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.