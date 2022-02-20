BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BKSY stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 1,584.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 171,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,858 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

