Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nephros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of Nephros stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. Nephros has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 4.92.
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.
