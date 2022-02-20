Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nephros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. Nephros has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nephros by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nephros by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nephros by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

