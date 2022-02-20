Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:TLOFF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
About Talon Metals
