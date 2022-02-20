Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price objective on Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nexa Resources has a one year low of C$8.35 and a one year high of C$15.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

