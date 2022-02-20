Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price objective on Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nexa Resources has a one year low of C$8.35 and a one year high of C$15.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Read More
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.