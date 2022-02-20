Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($306.82) to €210.00 ($238.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Volkswagen stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

